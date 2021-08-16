Wichita State University has named Jared Hurn of Metamora the WSU Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2021.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
