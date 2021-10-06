Layer up, everyone. A healthy immune system gives the body a layer of protection. Join University of Illinois Extension for their monthly Diabetes Clinic featuring the Healthy Behaviors for a Healthy Immune System class from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21 at Eureka Christian Church (302 S Main St., Eureka, IL).
While no one food or healthy lifestyle behavior can prevent illness, you can help boost your immunity with a healthy balance of nutrient-rich foods, adequate sleep, physical activity and managing stress. Join Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian Jenna Smith, to learn the steps you need to take to build a strong immune system.
Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary. Diabetes Clinic meets in the Fireside Lounge at Eureka Christian Church.
Future topics will include “Nutrition and Eye Health” on Thursday, November 18. For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact Smith and team at the Extension office by phone at 309-663-8306 or email her at jesmith6@illinois.edu.
If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please reach out using the contact information above. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
