Woodford County Health Department (WCHD) received a grant from the Community Foundation of Central Illinois, Maurice Elbert Charitable Fund for the project “Metamora Community Needs”. WCHD is partnering with Open Arms Food Pantry in Metamora using grant funds to distribute diapers to families utilizing pantry services.
“Diapers are not covered under traditional assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Women, Infants and Children (WIC). Diapers are basic necessities that infants and young children need to stay healthy. Many families struggle with the expense of diapers, and they are required for daycare and preschool attendance. Helping with this expense is a way to support families in so many other areas of their lives, including daycare attendance and employment retention,” says Hillary Aggertt, WCHD Administrator.
According to the National Diaper Bank Network, the average baby goes through eight to 12 diapers a day in the first year, which can cost about $80 per month. The grant award will be able to help approximately 100 families.
Hours of operation and information regarding Open Arms Food Pantry in Metamora, IL can be found at www.metmenno.org/openarms.
For more information about Woodford County Health Department services, including WIC, visit www.woodfordhealth.org. “Like/Follow” Woodford County Health Department, Eureka, IL on Facebook.
This project has been made possible by a grant from the Maurice Elbert Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Central Illinois.
