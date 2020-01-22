The University of Illinois Extension and Eureka Public Library are partnering to bring “Meals for a Healthy Heart” to Eureka! The two-part heart health series will be held on February 5 and February 12 from 10 a.m. – noon at the Eureka Public Library, located at 202 S Main Street in Eureka.
Your heart does so much – learn how to pamper it with Meals for a Healthy Heart! This two-part series includes food demonstrations and two-full meals. Attendees take home a binder full of information, resources and heart-healthy recipes. Meals for a Healthy Heart will teach you how to plan, shop and cook to help manage or prevent heart disease. Not only will participants receive a collection of heart-healthy recipes; the program also shares how to modify your favorite family recipes to make them healthier, all without giving up on taste.
The cost of the program is $15 per person. Space is limited, so enroll now. Register by calling the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789 or online at go.illinois.edu/LMWEvents under this event date. For more information, please contact the Extension office at the number above.
