Grant Carlson from Eureka, IL, has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2021 spring semester.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
"We congratulate these students on their hard work and impressive accomplishments," said interim Provost Greg Cook. "Amid all of the challenges this year, it's remarkable how students are learning and achieving, both in and outside the classroom. Through hard work and determination - and with the support of our outstanding faculty and staff - these Warhawks excelled and are to be commended."
The Registrar's Office reports 3,412 students were selected for the Dean's List for the spring semester. About 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university's Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
