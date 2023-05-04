Makerspace May
Makerspace May will be a month full of creative possibilities for kids of all ages at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. Stop by the children’s library to make cards, paper art, draw, color, build with LEGO, K’nex, blocks, puzzles, and so much more! New supplies will be added each week. For more information, visit the library’s website at https://www.eurekapl.org/ or call the library at 309-467-2922.
AARP Smart Driver program
The library is happy to have the AARP Smart Driver program back on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26 from noon – 4 p.m. The Smart Driver class focuses on refreshing participants’ knowledge of local driving laws and regulations; and introduces new laws, driving concepts, and changes in automobiles, roadways, and traffic over the past decade. The class includes information on the effect of medications, drugs, and alcohol on the ability to drive safely. The class is designed for drivers aged 50+, and provides exercise recommendations for remaining agile, mobile and strong enough to properly drive a vehicle safely.
Participants who complete the two-day course may be entitled to a discount on their auto liability insurance, the amount of which varies with the insurer, location, vehicle, and driving record. This discount runs for three years, after which the participant must retake the class to renew their discount.
The class fee $20 for AARP members, and $25 for non-members, payable by cash or check only. Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the. Registration closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.
Mystery Book Club
Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. The next meeting is Monday, May 8 at 10 a.m. This month the club will discuss an author-in-common, Karin Slaughter. For more information, contact the library.
Plant Partners Master Gardener program
Gardeners have always been told to place specific plants next to each other to control insects or disease, or just because those plants "work well" together. U of I Extension Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch will talk about science-based information when choosing which plants to place next to each other and how we can grow our best garden ever. This free program will be held at the library on Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. Register before 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library. For more information, visit the library website.
Virtual Tour of Olio Cemetery
Eureka Public Library patrons are invited to view the recording of the Virtual Tour of Olio Cemetery from October 25, 2022, to learn about some of the interesting gravestones and people buried there. Assisted by long-time cemetery caretaker, Jan Holliger, local historian Cindy O’Neill discussed how the cemetery reflects Eureka’s history and the people who called this place home. This online program will be available to view on the library’s YouTube channel beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit the library website.
