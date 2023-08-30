The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be holding a yard sale on September 7-9, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 411 E. Pearson Street, Eureka (the N.W. corner of Pearson and Henry streets).
Proceeds received will go to the Neuroscience Research Foundation, formerly called the Spastics Paralysis Research Foundation. The Neuroscience Research Foundation awards grants to doctors to do research.
Most items will not be priced. Individuals will donate for items they select. Anyone wishing to drop off articles for sale may do so by calling 309-261-5910, or leave in driveway at 411 E. Pearson St., Eureka, IL.
