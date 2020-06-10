Grant Hammer of Germantown Hills, a junior at Wisconsin Lutheran College and graduate of Metamora Township High School, has been named to the college’s spring 2020 Dean’s List for his academic achievement. To be eligible for Dean’s List recognition, a student must maintain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 grade scale.
Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college in Milwaukee that serves 1,200 traditional undergraduate, adult and graduate students through its on-campus, on-location, and online programming. The college, which prepares students for lives of Christian leadership, is recognized for its academic excellence and superior student experience. Caring, Christian faculty work directly with students who benefit from numerous research, service and co-curricular opportunities designed to enhance academic and spiritual growth. For more information, visit wlc.edu.
