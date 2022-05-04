The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual Spring Fling on Saturday, May 7, at 410 Jubilee Lane in Germantown Hills (behind the Casey’s General Store located off Route 116 and Woodland Knolls Road).
The event will include a Pork Chop Cook Out, Craft and Vendor Sale, and Spring Plant Sale. The Chamber will be grilling and serving pork chops from Alwan and Sons Meat Co. from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Attendees can purchase a meal for $8, which includes a large pork chop sandwich, drink and chips; or you can purchase a $5 hot dog sandwich with chips and drink included. All meals are to go.
The Vendor/Craft Fair will be held at the same location from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Approximately 40 vendors are signed up to display their goods, including: Bets Art, C Johnson Handmade Décor, Call 2 Paradise, Color Street, Cup 0’Something, Doterra, Emerald & Jade Boutique, Face Painting by Colin, GlassyOne Fused Glass Jewelry, G’s 3D Trinkets, Glow, Illinois Prairie Public District Library, Kaufman Wellness Center, Little Jo & Co., Mary Kay, Micke’s Bakery, Norwex, OC Woodworking, Our Little Candle Co., Pampered Chef, Paparazzi, PelvicLove Physiotherapy and Wellness, Pink Zebra, Sankoty Sustainables, SeneGence and RaeMaries Boutique, Shop the Bent Penny, Soy Creations by Lisa, Sparkles & Stitches, Tastefully Simple, The Widow and The Spinster, Thirty-One Bags, Timeless Treats, Tupperware, Usbourne Books, Wandering Springs and Succulents, Young’s Popcorn Heaven, and YaYa’s Treasures.
The Chamber has room for more vendors, cost is $30 for a 10x10 spot; the entire event is outdoors. If interested in obtaining a vendor spot, call 309-678-2133 or go to our Google Form at: https://goo.gl/forms/rpJjSlyX0rbZgLmo1.
