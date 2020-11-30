“Do Good” with Eureka Public Library
The Eureka Public Library wants to help add some joy and kindness to the community this holiday season. Pick up or print out a Do Good December calendar and try to do a little bit of good every day this month. Library staff will be posting reminders of each day's prompt on social media with helpful suggestions and resources. Find more info and a printable Do Good December calendar at eurekapl.org.
Encore presentations of virtual programs
Did you miss out on one of Eureka Public Library’s recent virtual programs? The library will be offering encore presentations of the recordings from three past programs in December. On December 5, catch the encore presentation of “How to Make a Photo Book”. The encore of “Pumpkins, Parades and Pies: Eureka’s Pumpkin Festival Past” will be December 12. And the final encore presentation for the month will be “Immigration Puzzles: Tips for Documenting Your Ancestor’s Journey” on December 19. Each program recording will be available to view on Facebook and the library’s website for one week. Find more details at eurekapl.org.
Rex Reader to visit Eureka Public Library
Everyone’s favorite library dinosaur, Rex Reader, will be visiting the Eureka Public Library to give away goody bags (with free books) on the library lawn in December. Will he be dressed up for the upcoming holiday? Be sure to stop by and find out. Patrons will be able to have a socially distant visit with Rex from 10 – 11 a.m. and again from 2 – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, or from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, December 22. For more information, visit eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
Eureka Public Library to participate in Hour of Code
In December the Eureka Public Library is joining in on the largest learning event in history, The Hour of Code, during Computer Science Education Week (December 6-12). More than 100 million students worldwide have already tried an Hour of Code.
Eureka Public Library’s participation in Hour of Code will offer kids a coding activity to work on at home, no computers required! Pick up a coding packet from the children’s library or print one off from home during the week of December 6. Then join Miss Angela on Facebook on Wednesday, December 9 at 2 p.m. for a Wow It’s Wednesday video about coding. Learn more about The Hour of Code online at hourofcode.com/us. Find more information about the Hour of Code at Eureka Public Library at eurekapl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.