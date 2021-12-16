Dan Pollard awarded WCHGS 2021 Society Service award

Dan Pollard has been recognized by the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical as the 2021 Society Service award, an honor given each November to the person who was most helpful to the organization in the past year. Dan has been a constant and considerate helper in every project and program. Among other things, he was always on hand to evaluate items donated to the Society, assemble cases, proof-read books, and drive the Society president throughout the county searching for old one-room schools to photograph. He also served as a trustee from 2019-2021.
The James L. Fyke Memorial Service Award was created in 2014 after the death of long-time president Jim Fyke. The plaque that is kept at the Society's Research Room and contains the names of past recipients: Shirley Adams (2014), Barbara Bradle (2015), Karen Fyke (2016), Kim Mullins and Beth Harms (2017), Kandy Baumgardner (2018), Lee Summer (2019), and Sandra Pollard (2020).
