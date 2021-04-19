Eureka Public Library Program in a Bag for April
The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the April bag will be Take and Make Pollinator Seed Bombs. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, April 22 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.
Celebrate National Tell a Story Day with the Eureka Public Library
Eureka Public Library will be celebrating National Tell a Story Day with a fun family storytime. Telling stories from our day and our lives is important. Sharing them with our friends and family is a fun way to stay connected. Join Miss Angela at the Eureka Lake Park Pavilion on April 27 at 12 p.m. for a special National Tell a Story Day Storytime. Families are invited to bring a lunch and plan to share a story and listen to others. All ages welcome. Find more info on the library website.
Eureka Public Library to hold annual book sale
Saturday, May 15 is the Eureka Community Garage Sale weekend and the Friends of the Eureka Public Library will be holding their annual book sale during the Eureka Community Garage Sale on Saturday, May 15. Stop by at the library between 8 a.m. and noon for some bargain prices on books, movies and more. Donations of clean, gently used books for the sale will be accepted at the library between May 3-14 during open hours. For more information, call the library.
