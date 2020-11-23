A Health Advisory has been issued until further notice by the Woodford County Health Department due to significant increases in percent positivity, cases per 100,000 population and the percentage of Emergency Department visits for COVID-19-like-illness by Woodford County residents. Woodford County is elevated to orange as a warning for increased COVID-19 risk.
Based on data provided through contact tracing, the following key contributing factors have been identified:
• Disregard for using face coverings and maintaining social distance.
• Increased activity including all size social gatherings without proper social distancing and face coverings.
• Individuals with mild symptoms failing to use proper precaution or recognizing their need to stay home.
The following precautions are advised to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Woodford County:
• Face coverings should be properly worn in public spaces as well as when within six feet of individuals outside of your immediate household.
• Proper use of face coverings involves covering the nose and mouth.
• Maintain social distance of at least six feet between yourself and individuals outside of your household.
• In-person gatherings should be avoided as it is difficult to maintain distancing.
• Stay home if you are sick, even when you have mild symptoms and get tested.
• While waiting for your test results, stay in isolation at home to prevent further exposure to others including those within your household.
The Woodford County Health Department considers these measures necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the community. The State of Illinois contact tracing number used by all local health department staff, including Woodford County is 312-777-1999. If you receive a call from this number, please answer. For more information, please visit www.woodordhealth.org.
