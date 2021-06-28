YA Color Scavenger Hunt
During the final week of the 2021 Summer Reading Program the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will have a fun scavenger hunt for young adults. Patrons aged 12 – 17 who are up for the challenge of the YA Color Scavenger Hunt are encouraged to pick up a packet at the Adult Circulation desk starting Tuesday, July 6. Participants will have until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9 to finish and turn in their entry. The winner of the YA Color Scavenger hunt will win a book prize pack.
Eureka Public Library presents Bad Art Night
During the 2021 Summer Reading Program, the Eureka Public Library has been among a cohort of local libraries hosting presentations by the Museum Of Bad Art. Now it’s time for adults in the community to make some bad art of their own! Join in the fun of Bad Art Night on Thursday, July 8 at 6:00 p.m. Library staff will have their own examples on display for inspiration! Spaces are limited, so registration is required. Patrons 18 and older who are interested can register at the adult circulation desk.
Obstacle Sidewalks
Celebrate the last day of the 2021 Summer Reading Program with Obstacle Sidewalks at the library on Friday, July 9. Library staff will add some fun and colorful sidewalk chalk obstacles to the sidewalks outside of the library. There will be extra chalk outside for members of the community to add their own obstacles as well. For more information, on any or all of these activities, visit the library website eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
