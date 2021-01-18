The Eureka College Fine and Performing Arts Division has announced that it will hold auditions for new theatre and music scholarship opportunities via Zoom on Feb. 15.
The scholarships are for both incoming freshmen and transfer students, and are open to those planning to major, minor or participate in theatre and music at EC in the 2021-2022 academic year.
The winners will receive awards renewable for up to four academic years based on faculty recommendation.
“We are very excited to be able to offer new awards, in addition to our already established scholarships,” Eureka College Director of Fine and Performing Arts Advancement and Recruitment Mary Finch said. “Our alumni have come through in sponsoring these new scholarships, and they are so thrilled to participate in the growth of our Fine and Performing Arts Division. We are, in the words of President Jamel Wright, 'Growing the Arts at EC!'."
To apply, fill out the form on eureka.edu/theartsatec. For more information, contact Mary Finch directly at mfinich@eureka.edu.
Located in Eureka, Illinois, and chartered in 1855, Eureka College cultivates excellence in learning, service and leadership while providing students uniquely personalized and custom educational opportunities.
Originally founded by abolitionist members of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Eureka College holds the unique distinction of being the first college in Illinois and only the third in the nation to admit men and women on an equal basis. The College, which is located on nearly 70 wooded acres in central Illinois, is the smallest of only 23 colleges and universities to ever award a bachelor’s degree to a future President of the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.