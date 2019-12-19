Metamora Square was bustling with Christmas spirit as people of all ages greeted each other and entered business after business during the “Village Christmas” celebration on Sunday, December 1. The Historic Metamora Courthouse, where Abraham Lincoln once practiced law, joined in the fun by drawing families inside the museum with its warm, old-fashioned holiday atmosphere. The GFWC IL Metamora Woman’s Club served Christmas cookies and hot and cold cider to all visitors from noon-3 p.m.
The Woman’s Club began decorating the Courthouse inside and out with festive wreaths, garlands and burgundy bows in December of 1988 as a community service. A “Christmas in the Courthouse” open house with music and refreshments at the beginning of December gave visitors a chance to view the historical Lincoln artifacts in the museum while celebrating the opening of the holiday season in Metamora. For the last seven years, the Courthouse open house has been held the first Sunday in December to coincide with the Metamora Area Business Association’s “Village Christmas” around the Square.
Although the Metamora Woman’s Club continued to sponsor the wreaths and garlands decorating the outside of the courthouse, this year the club turned over the inside decorating and managing of trees and entertainment to Alex and Tara Timmerman. During Sunday’s festivities, the Metamora Courthouse Civil War Dancers, in period costumes, performed in the upstairs courtroom. Soldiers from the 9th Illinois Volunteer Cavalry Co. B, clad in historic uniforms, camped outdoors on the east side of the Courthouse. Area choirs entertained with Christmas carols in front of the building.
Several themed Christmas trees, decorated by various local organizations, were presented during the Village Christmas event and will remain on display at the Historic Metamora Courthouse through most of January. To see the museum in all of its holiday splendor, visit the Courthouse during its normal hours Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The GFWC IL Metamora Woman’s Club would like to thank the many people who helped with the Courthouse celebration: Martin Signs who supplied the cherry picker and man to install the outside wreaths and garlands, the Village Florist who ordered the greenery, Alex and Tara Timmerman who put in extra time and work at the museum, the Civil War Dancers, the 9th Illinois Volunteer Cavalry, Metamora IGA for their donation of the cider, the organizations who decorated trees, the GFWC IL Woman’s Club who paid for the wreaths and greenery, Club members who donated and served cookies, and all the visitors who made this event successful.
