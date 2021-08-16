Children’s programs
Eureka Public Library will have two special events celebrating local author Deb Young’s recently published book “Watermelon Party”. Join the author for Storytime in the Library on Tuesday, August 24 at 10 a.m. All children are welcome.
The festivities will continue with Origami with Miss Angela on Wednesday, August 25 at 2:30 p.m. Stop by the library after school and join the paper-folding fun – making origami watermelons! Open to all kids eighth grade and under, and a snack will be provided. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
YA Pixel Art program for teens
Local teens are invited to make some neat retro pixel art on Thursday, August 26 at 4:30 p.m. The library will have patterns for you to use, or you can bring your own. The program is free and open to ages 12 - 17. Register at the adult circulation desk. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
