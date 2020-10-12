Now is the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives. COVID-19 has make it difficult for the American Red Cross to maintain a sufficient blood supply. Healthy individuals are urged to give now and be the lifeline patients need. The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need.
On October 19 the Eureka Methodist Church and the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be hosting a drive from 1-6 p.m. The drive will be held at the Eureka Methodist Church, 208 North Callender Street, Eureka. You can sign up by going to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Bring a photo ID or your blood donor card, or two other forms of ID. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass! Come to give in October for your chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card;I five will be given away.
If you gave whole blood at the Eureka drive on August 17 you will be eligible to give again at the October 19 drive.
