On Tuesday, July 4, the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will sponsor a free fishing derby for children 13 and under. Registration is from 1-1:30 p.m. at the upper Eureka Lake boat dock.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a rod, bait and a bucket for your catches. Participants must remain at the shelter until released at 1:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to two participants aged 7-13 (one for the most fish and one for the longest fish). For those six and under, a boy and a girl will receive prizes for their longest fish. There will be prizes and water for all participants. Participants need to report back to the pavilion by 3 p.m. and claim their prizes no later than 3:15 p.m.
