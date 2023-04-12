The 23rd Annual Metamora Village-Wide Garage Sales, sponsored by GFWC IL Metamora Women’s Club, is scheduled for Thursday, June 1, through Saturday, June 3, 2023.
If you are interested in participating by having a garage sale at your site, please call Arlene at (309) 367-2423 or Judy at (309) 367-2411 to get your name and site on the listing. When you talk with them, please tell them which day(s) you will be participating. Days will be designated on the listing.
Your top five items with a $5 fee will be due by May 25, 2023. Your fee includes the cost of advertising the event in area newspapers, the listing, and a sign for your yard showing your participation in the Metamora Village-Wide Garage Sales.
