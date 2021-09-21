The Eureka Public Library is a part of the program consortium hosting an informative virtual discussion, entitled “Twin Disasters”, about the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire and the Peshtigo Fire. The presentation will feature a discussion with a historian from the Peshtigo Fire Museum, a curator from the Chicago History Museum, and will be moderated by Western Springs’ Deputy Fire Chief.
While the Great Chicago Fire is better known, the Peshtigo Fire happened the same day and is considered the deadliest wildfire in recorded history. Over 1,500 people lost their lives and 1.2 million acres of land were destroyed. “Twin Disasters” is presented by Westchester Public Library and Wisconsin’s Marinette County Libraries (including Peshtigo). Register now for the virtual presentation on Tuesday, September 28 at 7 p.m. Find more information and the registration link on the library’s website, www.eurekapl.org.
After School Art
Eureka Public Library has a new program for children on the last Wednesday of each month after early dismissal. Join Miss Angela for After School Art on Wednesday, September 29 from 2:15 – 3:30 p.m. This is a free program and a snack will be provided.
For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
