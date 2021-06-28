The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will again sponsor a free fishing derby for children 13 and under on Sunday, July4.  Registration is from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the upper Eureka Lake Boat Dock not at the Pavilion.  Children need to be accompanied by an adult.  Bring tackle, bait and a bucket for your fish.  Prizes will be awarded for 7–13 year old’s for the most fish and the longest fish.   Boys and girls ages six and under will receive prize for the longest fish.  There will be prizes and water for all participants. 