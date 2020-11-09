The Eureka College music department has a trio of concerts coming up to round out the fall concert season.
The concert season began with the first half of a two-part program of work about seeking and finding connection, “Alone/Together,” on Oct. 18. On Sunday, Nov. 8, the companion choral concert will be live-streamed on the Eureka College Music Department Facebook page at 4 p.m.
There will be no audience due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the event will be free to view online. The Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/eurekacollegemusicdepartment and does not require a Facebook account to view.
Directed by Director of Choral Activities Dr. Sarah Riskind, these choral ensembles will perform while following safety precautions for COVID-19.
“Eureka's singers and instrumentalists are excited to share the results of their hard work with their virtual audience,” Riskind said. “They are becoming excellent musical collaborators, creating community through ensembles and studio classes at a time when that can be hard to find.”
New additions to this program will include a Colombian folk song and several selections from the Chamber Singers' Renaissance Christmas Dinner tradition. The dinner itself is postponed until the event can be held safely.
Then, on Sunday, Nov. 15, the brand-new instrumental Chamber Ensemble will live-stream its first performance on the EC Music Department Facebook page at 4 p.m.
Chamber groups from duets to sextets will share music from Bach to Ragtime, as well as traditional Irish and Jewish folk tunes. Chamber Ensemble will also be directed by Riskind.
Finally, on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 12:30 p.m., the EC Music Department will live-stream the Fall Studio Recital. Voice students of Dr. Adriana Martínez and piano students of Dr. Mark De Zwaan will perform classical, jazz and musical theatre solo repertoire.
For additional information on these events, contact Sarah Riskind at sriskind@eureka.edu.
