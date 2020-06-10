Snyder Village will host a car parade around their campus this Father’s Day, June 21, 2020. Family members and community members are encouraged take part in the parade around campus beginning at 2 p.m. Participants are required to stay in their vehicles at all times to allow for social distancing from residents. Vehicles may be decorated with signs, balloons and other decorations to help bring cheer and encouragement to residents.
Please begin the line-up of vehicles at the front entrance of the Snyder Village Health Center at 1200 E Partridge St in Metamora before 2 p.m. Learn more at www.snydervillage.com or on Snyder Village’s Facebook page.
