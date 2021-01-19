METAMORA, IL– The first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses was administered to staff and residents of the Snyder Village Health Center on Monday, January 18.
The Snyder Village Health Center provides 24/7 skilled nursing care to its residents. Through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, Walgreens technicians administered the vaccine to 135 staff members and 68 residents. There was an excited energy throughout the Health Center as staff and residents took this hopeful step toward ending COVID-19.
Personal reasons for taking the vaccine varied among staff and residents. Keith Swartzentruber, Executive Director at Snyder Village explains, “I’m getting the vaccine for our residents, our staff, my family and everyone I come in contact with.”
CNA Supervisor, Gina Melvin shares, “I’m getting the vaccine because I believe our residents deserve this. I’m doing this for my residents, my family and for those who can’t!”
Snyder Village is still awaiting information from the state regarding the scheduling of vaccine clinics for its Assisted Living residents and staff.
