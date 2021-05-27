Eureka Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program starts June 1
Registration for the 2021 Summer Reading Program at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, is currently underway and going strong. This year’s theme is Reading Colors Your World and patrons can expect a variety of vibrant programs, displays, and activities for all ages. Summer Reading officially begins June 1 and will run through July 9. More than 300 eager readers have signed up since registration opened on May 15! Reading Colors Your World is open to community members of all ages, and registration will be available throughout the summer. In order to be eligible for the grand prize drawings at the end of the program, interested patrons simply need to register before June 11.
For more information on this year’s Summer Reading Program, visit the library website at www.eurekpl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
Join Eureka Public Library for Family Reading Nights in June
The Eureka Public Library will be hosting two Family Reading Nights out in the community during the 2021 Summer Reading Program. On June 10 from 7-8 p.m. Miss Angela will be at Lydia’s Dairy Barn for the first Family Reading Night. The second Family Reading Night will be at The Cannery on June 23 from 6-9 p.m. All are welcome to attend these fun, casual, community events! Each event will feature books to read, prizes and activities. Stop by to get food, read books together, and have fun.
