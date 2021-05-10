The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, has a brand-new vision for this year’s Summer Reading Program and cannot wait to share it with the community. The theme for 2021 is “Reading Colors Your World” and registration will begin on Saturday, May 15. The program will start on June 1 and run through July 9. Patrons may sign up anytime but must register before June 11 to be eligible for the fabulous Grand Prize drawings. An online registration option will be available on the library’s website beginning May 17 for those unable to visit the library in person.
The overall format for Summer Reading will be the same across all age groups. The library will keep paper sign-in sheets in binders at the library, and participants simply need to read for two hours per week before signing their sheet. When the program begins in June, readers will just need to sign their sheet every week before the library closes each Friday. New for this year are weekly prizes for participants of all ages! All participants that sign in five out of the six weeks will receive an entry into the Grand Prize drawings at the end of the program. Additional entries into the drawings can be earned by participating in a variety of Summer Reading Program activities, including weekly all-ages BINGO challenges.
The children’s program is open to anyone from birth to eighth grade. Additionally, participants in the children’s age group will receive a lanyard at registration and can collect colorful, fun buttons for their achievements. The young adult program is for those 12 – 17 years old, and the adult program is for anyone 18+. The binder for the children’s program will be kept at the circulation desk in the children’s library, while the binder for both the young adult and adult programs will be kept at the adult circulation desk upstairs.
For more information on summer reading, visit the library website at www.eurekpl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
