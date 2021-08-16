The annual Taste of Eureka event will be held Friday, September 10 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 30 at the Eureka IGA, 514 W. Center, and the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. Tickets are $5 per person.
Participating Eureka Business Association members will provide a small treat to all ticket holders who stop by during the event. All ticket holders will also be entered into a drawing for a Eureka Business Association gift check.
“Only 300 tickets will be available this year, and in past years we have sold out for this event. It is a fun opportunity to see businesses you may not have visited before and to pick up all kinds of goodies,” said Eureka Business Association treasurer Cindy O’Neill.
For more information, contact O’Neill at the Eureka Public Library, 309-467-2922.
