The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting on Saturday, May 1, their annual Spring Fling that includes their Pork Chop Cook Out, Craft and Vendor Sale, and Spring Plant Sale. The event will be just off Jubilee Lane in Germantown Hills (right behind the Casey’s General Store located off Route 116 and Woodland Knolls Road). The Chamber will be grilling and serving pork chops from Alwan and Sons Meat Co. from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Attendees can purchase a meal for $8, which includes a large pork chop sandwich, drink and chips; or you can purchase a $5 hot dog sandwich with chips and drink included. All meals are to go.
The Vendor/Craft Fair will be at the same location starting at 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. Over 30 vendors are currently signed up and include: Norwex, Heiple Woodworking, Cup O’ Something, I Lika Gifts, Mary & Martha, Studio S Salon, Redman Jewelry, Tastefully Simple, Kaufman Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Pink Zebra, Color Street, Call 2 Paradise, Thirty-One Gifts, Veronica’s Wreaths, Face Painting by Colin, Creations by Birchwood, Charming Candle Co., Wandering Springs Soaps and Succulents, Pampered Chef, Christine’s Crazy Crafts, Art by Abby, The Dandelion Wish Shop, Oberweis Dairy, In the Garden, Usbourne Books, Diva Star Creations, Enchanted Paths, Paparazzi, Creations by Cars, Tupperware, Young Dance, YaYa’s Treasures.
The Chamber has room for more vendors, cost is $30 for a 10x10 spot; the entire event is outdoors. If interested in obtaining a vendor spot, call 309-678-2133 or go to their Google Form at: https://goo.gl/forms/rpJjSlyX0rbZgLmo1.
