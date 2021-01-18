Eureka United Methodist Church is set to hold its annual Soup and Pie Day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, January 29, at the church located at 208 N. Callender St. Food will be available for pickup in the church fellowship hall, by drive-through in the alley behind the church or by delivery.
The menu will include pints and quarts of homemade soups, including chicken noodle, ham and bean, vegetable beef and butternut squash, as well as chili, barbecues, hot dogs, chili dogs and desserts.
To place orders, contact Sandi Sylvester at 360-9608 or idaknow2@gmail.com.
Cost is on a donation basis, and proceeds will support church mission projects and Eureka Area Food Pantry.
