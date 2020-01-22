Kindergarten pre-registration is scheduled for February 6 from 1-6 p.m. at Davenport Elementary School and at Goodfield Elementary School. Congerville Elementary students should register at Goodfield.

When registering, parents should bring a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate, two proofs of residency (if you are new to the district) and any emergency phone numbers. A hospital birth certificate is not a certified birth certificate. No fees will be collected at pre-registration.

A child needs to be five years old on or before September 1, 2020 to be eligible to begin school in the fall.