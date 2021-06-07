The Eureka Business Association’s annual parade will be held on Saturday, July 3, starting at 10 a.m. Line up for parade entries will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church parking lot, 700 W. Cruger Ave. There is no registration for parade entries.
The parade route will start on Cruger Ave. and proceed down South Main, Gloria, Forest Park and Hilldale streets. The parade will end at the Eureka High School parking lot. For more information, contact the Eureka Public Library at 309-467-2922.
