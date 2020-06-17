The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that the ramps to and from northbound Interstate 39 at the Illinois 116 interchange (exit 22) near Minonk in Woodford County will close June 22.
The closures are necessary for resurfacing of the ramps. Work is expected to be complete and the ramps reopened on June 28. Detours will be posted.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 4 updates, follow IDOT on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict4 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com and www.gettingaroundpeoria.com.
