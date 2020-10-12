Snyder Village’s annual “Snyder Village Benefit” for 2020 was held September 12-26 and consisted of an online auction, raffle drawings and the Village Market selling homemade goods to the community. Hundreds of items were available for bidding in the online auction and net proceeds from the auction, raffles and Village Market are to be placed in the “Resident In Need Fund”, which allows Snyder Village to continue to care for residents who have exhausted their personal funds and can no longer cover the costs of the care they require.
Carol Kamm was the lucky winner of the $1,000 gift card raffle to the Metamora IGA. Special thanks to the Metamora IGA manager, Josh Brown, for the support.
Brad and Carol Klett, owners of Metamora Super Wash, donated all credit card proceeds from the automatic car wash on September 19 to the Snyder Village “Resident In Need Fund”.
Snyder Village appreciates the support of many local businesses and community members for this year’s Benefit.
