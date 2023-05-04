The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting on Saturday, May 6, their annual Spring Fling Event that includes their Pork Chop Cook Out, Craft and Vendor Sale, and Spring Plant Sale. The event will be at 410 Jubilee Lane in Germantown Hills (right behind the Casey’s General Store located off Route 116 and Woodland Knolls Road).
The Chamber will be grilling and serving pork chops from Alwan and Sons Meat Co, from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. You can purchase a meal for $8 which includes a large pork chop sandwich, drink, and chips; or you can purchase a $5 hot dog sandwich with chips and drink included. All meals are to go.
The Vendor/Craft Fair will be at the same location starting at 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. Over 40 vendors will be on hand to display their wares. Vendors include: Baby Got Crafts, Blues Woods and Crafts, Call 2 Paradise, Chaos Crew Designs, Color Street, Concrete Sole, Cornerstone Creations and Wellness, Creations by Jessica, Crisp Custom Engraving, Designs by Mair’C, Expressions by Jin, Face Painting by Colin, Fischer Handmade, Glow, G’3 3D Trinkets, Grace’s Jewels, Handmade by Lindsey Greeting Cards, In The Garden, iSincerely Wish Candles, Jo’s Designs, Maggie’s Makers, M3 Creative Portraits, May Kay, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Pelvic Love Physiotherapy, Pink Zebra, Sankoty Sustainables, Sassy Creative Custom Designs, Scentsy, SeneGence and RaeMaries Boutique, Soy Creations by Lisa, Tastefully Simple, The Bakery Bar, The Demystified Herbalist, The Sewing Room & Just a Hobby Crafts, Tupperware, Wandering Springs Soaps & Succulents, YaYa’s Treasures, Young Popcorn, Young Living.
There will also be over 60+ garage sales in the area that weekend! Check out our Facebook event page for more information: https://fb.me/e/15EcTii6H Maps of the garage sale locations will be available at the cookout counter on Saturday at 410 Jubilee Lane in Germantown Hills. Any questions, contact Chamber Secretary Janet Velling at janetmv02@gmail.com.
Mark your calendars and come see what’s happening in Germantown Hills on May 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.