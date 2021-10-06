Second Saturday Pop-Up in the children’s library
Pop by Eureka Public Library for October’s Second Saturday Pop-Up event. Every month there will be a new theme. October’s theme is LEGO, with story time at 10 a.m. and activity stations from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Mystery Book Club
Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the Eureka Public Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem and murder. The book club meets at the library on the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, October 11 at 10 a.m., members will be discussing books with a fall or New England setting.
Make and Take Cards Night
Join instructor Debi Smith for a fun night of paper crafting at the Eureka Public Library at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 11. Participants will make two to three different types of cards and take their creations home at the end of the evening. The class fee is $2. Space is limited; register at the circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.
Storytime at the Park
Eureka Public Library will start a new weekly Storytime at the Park on Wednesday, October 13 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. All children are welcome! For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
Teen Movie Night
The Eureka Public Library will host Teen Movie Night on Thursday, October 14 at 5:30 pm. Attendees will watch a space-themed movie to go along with the Outer Space October theme for the month. Register at the adult circulation desk to get your ticket and ballot to vote on what movie we will show. Ballots are due before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 so the votes can be tallied. Teen Movie Night is open to all teens aged 13 – 17, and admission and popcorn are free. Registration is required to get your ticket and ballot.
Find more information at www.eurekapl.org or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.
