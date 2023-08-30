Get in Your Element this Fall with a Library Card
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Eureka Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card. From borrowing books, eBooks and audiobooks, to getting homework help, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. All without stretching their budget.
Interested in trying a new hobby? The library can help. Thinking about starting or growing a small business? Eureka Public Library offers free access to public computers, wi-fi, a variety of online classes, and so much more. There’s something for everyone at the library, and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students.
Eureka Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of the community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit https://www.eurekapl.org.
During September, the library will host Library Card Sign-up activities: a month-long Reading Challenge in READsquared, special storytimes, a guessing game, a family movie matinee, and more!
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
Reading Challenge for all ages in September
Join in the fun with the library’s new Library Card Sign-Up Month Reading Challenge powered by READsquared! Simply read 20 days during the month of September to be eligible for a special prize drawing. If you want to earn additional badges and prize entries, complete missions in the READsquared app. All reading counts! Patrons can sign up and log their reading directly in the app, or the library will have paper registration forms and reading logs available as well. Registration started Monday, August 28 and the program runs from Friday, September 1 – Saturday, September 30. Please note that the Library Card Sign-Up Month Reading Challenge is only open to Eureka Public Library cardholders. For more information, visit the library website.
Storytime and more back in September
Fun programs for kids are back at the library. Storytime at the Library returns on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. beginning September 5. This weekly program is a great time to learn and listen for children of all ages and will be held in the library’s outdoor pavilion, weather permitting. Toddler Time starts up again on September 6 at 10 a.m. This program for ages 2 and younger is used to focus on early literacy practices. Toddlers can talk, sing, read, listen, dance, and practice sharing in the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up is back starting September 9. The LEGO tables will be set up for building and creating from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. New for 2023 is Toddler Play Time where ages 2 and younger can learn about language through playtime as the activities help them put thoughts into words and talk about what they are doing and making. This new program will be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, starting on September 13 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.
Share Your Story adult storytelling program is back
Share Your Story, the library’s adult storytelling program, returns in September, now at a new date and time! Join them every month on the second Thursday at 9 a.m., beginning September 14. This program is a fun and casual way to tell stories about our lives. Members of the community can come together, reminisce, share a story, and listen. One goal of the program is to record our stories for loved ones. Barney Argo will be the guest storyteller in September. Coffee and donuts will be served, and no registration is required. Additional sessions of Share Your Story will be held at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka on Thursday, September 7 at 10 a.m. and at Maple Lawn on Friday, September 15 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit the library website.
