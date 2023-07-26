The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be hosting a program presented by William C. Connor Attorney at Law, PC on Estate Planning. The program will cover the importance of planning ahead for your estate and include a discussion about Power of Attorney documents.
This free program will be held at the library on Thursday, August 3 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. and is sponsored by the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext. 1.
