Becky Weber, a member of the GFWC Illinois Metamora-Germantown Hills Junior Woman’s Club, was chosen as this year’s 2019 Outstanding Junior.
Outstanding Junior Service Award is an award presented to an active Federated Junior Clubwoman for their entire junior career. Juniors are judged on offices held at Junior Club, Junior District and District Levels, committee and project work, their innovative ideas and creativity, dependability, willingness to share ideas, cooperation, participation, attitude, sense of humor, ability to interact positively with other members, enthusiasm and attendance.
Becky became a member of the federation in August 1988. During her 31 club years, she has held the office of President (June 1990-June 1992), Vice President (June 2007-June 2008), Treasurer (June 1989-1990), and Parliamentary Advisor (June 1992-June1993, June 2006-June 2007, and June 2008-June 2011). She has served as chairman of the following Standing Committees: Ways & Means (1993-1994), Community Improvement Project (1996-1998, 2000-2002 and 2010-2012), Outstanding Junior Service (1994-1996, Co-Public Relations, 1998-2000), Breakfast with Santa Kitchen (2003-2004), Membership (2007-2008), Socials (2007-2008), and Avenue of Flags (2008-2009). She has chaired the following Community Service Programs: Conservation (1989), Health & Home Life (1992-1994), Veterans Affairs (2001-2004, 2006-2007), and Public Affairs (2003-3004, 2007-2008).
Weber has participated in and/or contributed to numerous other activities. One of Becky’s accomplishments during her years in Junior’s has been serving as the Community Improvement Program Chairman, Project “Emergency 116 Ambulance Fund,” from June 1996-June 1998.
She knew that the local volunteer ambulance service was in need of a new ambulance. She knew the importance of a new ambulance since it was Emergency 116 that saved her son’s life. She worked with the department to find out their needs and the cost of a new ambulance. Once finding out the fundraising goal was $100,000, she and her committee started planning fundraisers and getting the word out that there was a need for a new ambulance. She spearheaded a kick off drive for the CIP for their VIP reception that was attended by 150 business owners, community leaders and the Emergency 116 squad and board members. She headed up seven club fundraisers, visited a local funeral home to see if they would display memorial cards for the Emergency 116 Ambulance Fund, and challenged the two villages to each donate $25,000. In one year, she helped raise $102,677 for a new ambulance. In May at the GFWC Illinois State Convention, the Community Improvement Project “Emergency 116 Ambulance Fund” won first place in the state of Illinois. They received $150 for this honor; plus, their project went on to the GFWC 107th Annual International Convention where their CIP “Emergency 116” won fifth place and they received $500.
Another major contribution Weber has made has been her Federation participation. She has served on the GFWC Illinois 17th/26th District from 1990-2004 as Special Emphasis chairman, treasurer, Assistant Junior Director, Junior Director and Parliamentary Advisor. On the GFWC Illinois 17th District level, she has served as the District Junior Director, Make A Difference Day chairman and secretary. On the GFWC Illinois Junior Board from 1994-2006, she has served as District Junior Director, Home Life chairman, treasurer, Central Region Junior Director, Assistant Junior Director and Director of Junior Clubs. Becky has served on the GFWC Illinois Board from 2004 to present as Director of Junior Clubs, Public Affairs chairman, Central Region Vice President, LEADS chairman, Legislation chairman and Legislation committee. She has served on the GFWC International Board from 2004 to present as GFWC IL Director of Junior Clubs, Public Affairs chairman, Citizenship in Action chairman, GFWC Director-Elect of Junior Clubs, GFWC Director of Junior Clubs, Legislation chairman, and Signature Program Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention chairman.
During her 31 years, not one year has gone by without some kind of leadership position. She has been a shining example of enthusiasm, friendliness, encouragement and motivation. It has been an impossible task to include all of her contributions, as they are so numerous. However, it would be remiss not to mention that there has rarely been a time when Becky has said no when asked. Her countless hours of volunteer work from baking to chairing projects, and holding office positions, are all done with the same high intensity level. The time, talent and dedication Becky has given to the Federation is inspiring. Becky has given so much of herself to the club and Federation while also being a devoted wife, mother of four and grandmother to eight. Becky is the kind of woman who serves as an example to others. Most importantly, it is the way in which Becky serves - always with enthusiasm, a word of encouragement, and of course, a smile. Becky has extraordinary involvement in community activities and values service to others. She demonstrates qualities of compassion, inspiration and a sense of good will. She has had, and continues to have, a meaningful impact on the community. She focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people and the community. The GFWC Illinois Metamora-Germantown Hills Junior Woman’s Club is honored to have Becky as a member of their club and proudly recognizes her for the GFWC Illinois Outstanding Junior Service.
Weber’s resume will now advance to the 17th/16th District Junior Convention to be held in April. The Metamora-Germantown Hills Junior Woman’s Club wishes her the best at the district competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.