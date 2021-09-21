Katie Knapp of Goodfield, a graduate of Eureka High School and currently studying real estate property management at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, has been named to the university’s 2021 women's cross country team.
To learn more about the team, visit stoutbluedevils.com/sports/womens-cross-country.
