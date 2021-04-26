Bethany Trang, from Germantown Hills, IL, will represent the Iowa State University College of Design as its student marshal at the university's Cyclone Graduation Celebration Saturday, May 8, at Jack Trice Stadium.
Trang will be recognized with all College of Design bachelor's graduates in a modified in-person commencement ceremony at noon on the Cardinal Stage, east side of the stadium. Her faculty escort will be Celinda Stamy, assistant teaching professor in art and visual culture.
A member of the Dean's List and the top 2 percent of her class every semester at Iowa State, Trang will graduate summa cum laude with a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design and a minor in music. She was a George Washington Carver Scholar and a member of the University Honors Program.
Trang served as a peer mentor for the Design Collaborative Learning Community and the Design Studies 131 class for first-year College of Design students, and as a Destination Iowa State team leader. She was a violinist with the ISU Symphony Orchestra for three years and played in the pit orchestras for the spring 2018 production of "Oklahoma!" and fall 2018 production of "Orpheus and the Underworld."
Trang worked as a graphic designer for the ISU Study Abroad Center for the past two years and completed a video production internship with ISU Extension and Outreach. She was a student leader in the Salt Company and International Friendship Connection.
Trang chose Celinda Stamy to be her faculty escort because Stamy gave her confidence to explore her ideas, value her mistakes and accomplish difficult but rewarding work, she said.
"Her methods and process for drawing carried over into my graphic design studios by giving me confidence to put pen to paper and explore every idea that pops into my head. I have peer-mentored for her for two semesters and have learned how to be a servant leader and confident communicator in her studios," Trang said.
"She has shaped and challenged me as a person and a designer in many ways and I'm very thankful for her guidance and friendship."
After graduation, Trang will move to Columbus, Ohio, to help launch the Capital Church. She plans to get a job in video production.
She is a 2017 graduate of Peoria Christian High School and the daughter of Thomas and Grace Trang of Germantown Hills, Illinois.
