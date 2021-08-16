Eureka College’s Board of Trustees announced today that it voted to extend College President Dr. Jamel Wright’s employment contract for another four years and unanimously expressed its full support of President Wright and her leadership.
Dr. Wright joined the College as Special Assistant to the President in July 2014 and later served as Vice President for Strategic and Diversity Initiatives. She served as Interim President in July 2016, and was installed as the 27th President in July 2017. While her existing contract was set to run until 2021, given the many challenges facing higher education and Eureka College today, the Board agreed that the College would best be served by Dr. Wright’s continued leadership and extended her contract at its July 8, 2021 board meeting.
“President Wright is one of the most strategic leaders I have ever met. She casts a vision that inspires the commitment of others, while making the tough decisions required for transformation,” said Rev. Beau Underwood ’06, chair of the Board of Trustees. “The College’s mission of cultivating excellence in learning, service and leadership through mutual development of intellect and character is her passion. Along with the other trustees, I know the positive impact she has had on the Eureka College community already. In the years ahead, we look forward to seeing the continued fruits of her labors.”
As a direct result of President Wright’s leadership, Eureka College has taken steps to strengthen its financial position and organize itself for the future. These steps will help ensure Eureka continues its 166-year history as a proud and successful liberal arts college.
“I am honored the Board has recognized the efforts my team and I have made to continue Eureka College’s long history of success and I am pleased that I’ll be able to continue that work for the next four years,” said Dr. Jamel Wright, President of Eureka College. “Moving forward, my focus will be on further strengthening the College through driving enrollment by increasing the College’s appeal to both traditional and non-traditional students, enhancing fundraising, and identifying opportunities for growth and transformation.”
