Master Gardener Plant Clinic and Seed Saving for Gardeners
Join the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners for their final Plant Clinic of 2021 at Eureka Public Library on Monday, September 20 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Bring your fall gardening questions and concerns to the local gardening experts during this free drop-in program.
Directly following the Plant Clinic will be the last gardening presentation of 2021 from Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch from 6-7 p.m. Most gardeners wait until the fall to decide they want to save seeds. This results in lower quality seeds for next year. By planning your garden for seed saving, you can get high quality seeds for the future. You will learn important concepts and techniques for seed saving such as open pollination and variety isolation to get the best quality seeds for your garden. The program will also discuss harvesting and seed storage.
Register for Seed Saving for Gardeners at the adult circulation desk before 4 p.m. on September 20.
Program in a Bag for September
The Eureka Public Library has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the September bag will be a festive fall Take and Make Pumpkin Craft. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, September 23 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Tie-Dye Friday
Now back by popular demand, the Eureka Public Library will host another fun Tie-Dye Friday event. As always the library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies; patrons just need to bring their own white cotton t-shirt or other item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended! No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 24 to make your tie-dye creation.
Social Security and Medicare 101
The Eureka Public Library will be hosting an overview of the ins and outs of Social Security and Medicare on Saturday, September 25 at 9:30 a.m. The program will be presented in-person at the library, and will require registration as space is limited. This program is for educational purposes only and no specific company's plan details will be shared. For further information, please contact Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371 or at bixmix7@gmail.com. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling 309-467-2922 before 4 p.m. on Friday, September 24.
For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.