While many public events have been cancelled this summer, the organizers of the 6th annual Kayak Race on Eureka Lake are happy to announce that at this time, plans to host this year's race on August 22 are still in place. The basis of kayaking, after all, is one individual in a boat and very much socially distanced from all other competitors. This race features several obstacles and some flat water racing. It’s all in good fun, though some take the race very seriously. All competitors from the novice to the seasoned pro are welcome.
In the past, assistance in launching kayaks to start the race has been provided. This year, you will be on your own to launch and land.
The event will still have loaner kayaks and paddles provided by North Shore Rentals, and will be sanitized after each use. Please provide your own personal floatation device (life jacket).
Check in will be done as safely as possible with minimal interaction.
There are several big changes this year that include a kayak, with personal floatation device (PFD) and paddle, to be awarded to one lucky participant. No purchase necessary. Kayak, PFD and paddle are all donated by Blain's Farm and Fleet in Morton. The event will also feature a new 12-17 age group. A porta-potty will also be located close to the activity area.
Pico de Gallo food truck will be on site, as well as The Wandering Mare drink service.
Registration is limited to 100 participants, and this is also a great event to watch. Eureka Lake has a large grassy area to view the race. Races will start at 8:30 a.m. and run until about noon.
Net proceeds will be donated to Association for Developmentally Disabled of Woodford Co (ADDWC).
Team River Runners (Organization for Wounded Veterans) is expected to compete again this year.
Participants can pre-register online at eventbrite.com/e/2020-eureka-kayak-race-tickets-99307786262. For more information, visit via Facebook at EurekaKayakRace2020.
