Kiwanis is partnering with the Crittenton Centers in hosting a “Fill the Crib” baby shower charity drive. The campaign runs April 1-30, 2021 in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. All items collected will benefit Crittenton Centers’ Crisis Nursery in Peoria and will aid in their effort in protecting and nurturing children and families.
Crittenton Centers believe strong families build strong communities. Every day they work to prevent child abuse and neglect while strengthening the family unit. Through providing crisis intervention and supportive parenting education services they are strengthening families. They have three service areas: Crisis Nursey, Child Development Center, and Family Services. The Crisis Nursery provides no-cost childcare and basic needs items 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to families in crisis. Their goal is to prevent a parental crisis from turning into child abuse and neglect.
Drop off locations in Woodford County are:
- Eureka: City Hall, Eureka College Cerf Center, Dollar General, Eureka Public Library, Goodfield State Bank, CEFCU and Woodford Unit Journal
- Goodfield: Goodfield State Bank
- Metamora: Eli’s Coffee Shop, Goodfield State Bank, & MTCO Communications
- Roanoke: Goodfield State Bank
Items of greatest need include formula, size 4-6 diapers, baby wipes, pull ups, bottles, bottle cleaning brushes, pacifiers, 18-month to 6T clothing, 2T to 6T socks and underwear, hair brushes and combs, baby wash and lotion, diaper rash cream, sippy cups, stage 3 baby food, toddler meals and snacks, infant and toddler toys, ages two to six educational board games, Clorox wipes, Walmart gift cards. Please note: all items must be new.
If you would rather make a monetary donation, text “Give2Kids” to 44-321 or mail to Crittenton Centers 442 W. John Gwynn Jr. Ave., Peoria IL 61605-2476.
