Grant Hammer, of Germantown Hills and a graduate of Metamora Township High School, has been named to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s List at Wisconsin Lutheran College. To be eligible for Dean’s List honors, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The college, which prepares students for lives of Christian leadership, is recognized for its academic excellence and superior student experience. Caring, Christian faculty work directly with students, who benefit from numerous research, service, and co-curricular opportunities designed to enhance academic and spiritual growth. For more information, visit wlc.edu.
