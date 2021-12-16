In the spirit of the holiday season, Eureka College is extending The Uniquely Eureka Promise program to the entire state of Illinois.
For the first time, all incoming Illinois students who meet financial need and academic requirements for the Uniquely Eureka Promise program will have the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree tuition-free at Eureka College.
On Wednesday, December 15 at 10 a.m., Eureka College officially announced the expansion of the Promise program alongside Illinois legislators at Moser Lobby of the Donald B. Cerf Center at the Eureka College campus.
As the country continues to overcome the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many families throughout the state have been negatively impacted financially, leaving a greater number of students with unmet financial need.
Eureka College is stepping in to offer a full tuition scholarship – and a chance for qualifying students to focus on their academic achievements without having to worry about tuition.
“We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the financial challenges that many Illinoisans face, and that there continues to be workforce needs across the state that require a bachelor’s degree,” said Eureka College President Dr. Jamel Wright. “We are happy to do our part by offering opportunities like the Uniquely Eureka Promise to greatly ease the financial burden of pursuing a bachelor’s degree, and to close the state’s workforce gaps by cultivating our own talent.”
The Uniquely Eureka Promise program began in 2018 and was originally a program for Illinois transfer students. Over the past three years, Eureka College has gradually widened the scope, offering a four-year program for students graduating from a select set of high schools in central Illinois and a few other locations, in addition to maintaining the transfer program.
Earlier this year, the first full cohort of graduates from Eureka College’s Uniquely Eureka Promise officially attained their bachelor’s degree tuition-free.
Among them was a 27-year-old mother of four from Peoria named Kerri Berry. Berry became the first Uniquely Eureka Promise student to graduate with Magna Cum Laude honors, and the first Promise student to graduate from the Honors Program.
“The Promise program has offered me the opportunity to continue my education without having to worry about being able to afford it,” Berry said. “It has also given me the ability to see my potential.”
By expanding the Eureka Promise, Eureka College is giving a wider range of Illinois students, some of whom have unique stories and circumstances like Berry, a chance to thrive at Eureka College.
“Eureka College aims to empower every individual to reach their full potential through intentional programming focused on learning, service, and leadership opportunities,” Eureka College Interim Vice President of Enrollment Management Cindy Sisson said. “Expanding the Promise Program is our way of including as many college-bound students as possible in our vision.”
Some of the eligibility requirements for the students from Illinois high schools and transfer students include: a 2.8 cumulative GPA or higher; U.S citizenship for at least a year; and being eligible to receive the State of Illinois MAP grant and Federal Pell grant as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Applicants must also meet all deadline dates. To be eligible for the fall semester, admission applications must be submitted by July 1. To be eligible for the spring semester, admission applications must be submitted by January 3.
For more information on the Uniquely Eureka Promise, contact the Eureka College Admissions Office at admissions@eureka.edu, call 1-888-438-7352, or visit eureka.edu/admissions-and-financial-aid/accepted-students/the-uniquely-eureka-promise.
