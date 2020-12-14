Lauren Pettigrew, of Germantown Hills, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, Dec. 5. Pettigrew graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations.
The virtual commencement ceremony included 618 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by UT President Ronald Vaughn, James S. MacLeod, chair of UT's Board of Trustees, Leslie Jones, UT assistant dean of the College of Social Sciences, Mathematics and Education, and the student challenge speaker.
Additionally, each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.
The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University serves approximately 10,000 students from 50 states and typically about 130 countries.
