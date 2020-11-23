The global charitable movement “GivingTuesday” will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 1, 2020, and throughout the year. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday begins the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
As a local, non-profit organization, Snyder Village puts its focus on caring for the needs of its residents. Unlike its for-profit counterparts who have to pay returns to stockholders and focus on profits, Snyder Village can invest in resident care, staffing, needed supplies and equipment, and its facilities. As a Christian-based organization in operation for over 32 years, Snyder Village is committed to its mission “to provide for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of others in a loving, dignified, and Christian atmosphere”.
Continuing its emphasis on resident care, Snyder Village is responding to meet the needs of its residents by raising funds this GivingTuesday. The Snyder Village Resident In Need Fund provides continued care for those residents who have exhausted their personal resources and can no longer pay for the cost of their continuing care. With Medicaid only covering about 60% of the actual daily cost of care for a resident who has exhausted their funds, monies provided through the Resident In Need Fund help ensure that Snyder Village can provide the highest quality of care for its residents.
To support the residents of Snyder Village and celebrate the power of generosity this GivingTuesday, online donations can be made through the Snyder Village website at www.snydervillage.com or https://charityauction.bid/GivingTuesday2020SnyderVillage.
