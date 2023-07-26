More than 2,400 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester, including Hannah Hetz from Eureka, Illinois. Students who make the dean's list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for first-year students) for the semester.
CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in more than 100 major fields of study. Among the University's graduate-level programs are 27 master's degrees, one educational specialist degree, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.
Visit coastal.edu for more information.
